Zebi Token Trading Up 1.3% This Week (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Zebi Token has a market cap of $315,939.01 and $3,457.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.39 or 0.07528145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,916.37 or 0.99978729 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00046057 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,165,031,662 coins and its circulating supply is 971,914,203 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

