Zero (ZER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $437,869.67

Zero (ZER) traded 51.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Zero has a total market capitalization of $437,869.67 and $40.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 61.4% higher against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.38 or 0.00383031 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00090353 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00105148 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007354 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000460 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,250,628 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

