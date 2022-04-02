Zilliqa Trading 243.7% Higher This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 243.7% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $2.33 billion and $3.09 billion worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00309282 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004781 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000644 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.63 or 0.01406327 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Zilliqa

ZIL is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,888,870,360 coins and its circulating supply is 12,597,403,207 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

