Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.00.
Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $79,191.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,708 over the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Z opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.38. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $147.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.37.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
