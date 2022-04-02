Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $79,191.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,708 over the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Z opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.38. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $147.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

