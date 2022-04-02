Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $83,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $126,970.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,112 shares of company stock worth $2,099,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Z. Comerica Bank increased its position in Zillow Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Zillow Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Zillow Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 98.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.38. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $147.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

