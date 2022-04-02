ZKSpace Trading 22.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. ZKSpace has a market capitalization of $26.97 million and $5.20 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSpace token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace’s genesis date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

ZKSpace Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSpace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

