ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Hits $0.0959 on Major Exchanges

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0959 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and $718,887.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00050524 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,519.71 or 0.07526820 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,681.96 or 0.99828355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047600 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 126,005,237 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars.

