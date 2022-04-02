Zumtobel Group (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY) Trading Up 39.9%

Zumtobel Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 39.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €6.45 ($7.09) and last traded at €6.45 ($7.09). Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €4.61 ($5.07).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.45.

Get Zumtobel Group alerts:

About Zumtobel Group (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY)

Zumtobel Group AG operates in the lighting industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lighting and Components. It offers a range of products and services, including light management systems, components, and luminaires, as well as professional solutions for indoor and outdoor lighting applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zumtobel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumtobel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.