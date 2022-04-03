$0.03 EPS Expected for Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Warby Parker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warby Parker will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Warby Parker.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. Warby Parker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRBY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE:WRBY traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.87. 1,234,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,684. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.78.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $144,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,408,546.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,657,399 shares of company stock worth $90,284,109 and sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

