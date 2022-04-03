-$0.06 EPS Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.02. Cutera posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of CUTR opened at $72.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,033.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Cutera by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

