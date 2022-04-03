$0.11 EPS Expected for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $10,352,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Olaplex stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,952. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

