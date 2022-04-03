-$0.12 EPS Expected for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 309,201 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 44.4% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 486,322 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 634,921 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 45,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $7,304,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $11.98. 195,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

