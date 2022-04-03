$0.18 EPS Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Franklin Covey also reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%.

FC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

FC stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,318. The company has a market cap of $674.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

