-$0.23 EPS Expected for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $161.97 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.63. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Kevin A. Durkin acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

