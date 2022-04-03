$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.11. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $85.45.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $4,112,704.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $99,060.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,576 shares of company stock valued at $18,639,079. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $111,581,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,032 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,403,000 after purchasing an additional 747,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 471,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 413,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

