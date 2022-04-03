$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,174. Rambus has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 196.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $403,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,307. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rambus during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

