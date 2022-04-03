$0.37 EPS Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. City Office REIT reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City Office REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in City Office REIT by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 242,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,117. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $776.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

City Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.