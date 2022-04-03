$0.38 EPS Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.37. Flowers Foods posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,676,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,047,000 after purchasing an additional 499,654 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,549,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 346,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,352,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,767,000 after acquiring an additional 248,352 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

