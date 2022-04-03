$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 million.

BWB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $73,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $218,132 over the last three months. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWB opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $465.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.74.

About Bridgewater Bancshares (Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

