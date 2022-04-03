-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) will post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ earnings. Indaptus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.74) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Indaptus Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ INDP opened at $4.02 on Friday. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86.

In other Indaptus Therapeutics news, Director Michael James Newman sold 5,870 shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

