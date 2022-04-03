$0.46 EPS Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

