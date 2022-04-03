-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) to report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($2.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vigil Neuroscience.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIGL. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGL traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,390. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.04. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $18.27.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc is a microglia-focused therapeutics company. It focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil Neuroscience Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

