$0.58 EPS Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Renasant reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $33.49 on Friday. Renasant has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Renasant in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Renasant in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

