$0.70 EPS Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) to report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. Main Street Capital reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425 in the last ninety days. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 30.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 38.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAIN opened at $42.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.86%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.