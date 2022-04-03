0Chain (ZCN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $93,732.00

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. 0Chain has a market cap of $29.65 million and approximately $93,732.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00019194 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.