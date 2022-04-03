$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Darling Ingredients posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

DAR stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,657. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.36.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

