$1.19 EPS Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) to announce $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.12. Webster Financial reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on WBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

In other news, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,727,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS opened at $55.66 on Friday. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.