$1.69 EPS Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Preferred Bank posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

PFBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.62. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $81.97. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

