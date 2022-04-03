-$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.50). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings per share of ($1.72) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($7.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.02) to ($6.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.81) to ($3.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

BPMC stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.07. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $133,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.98 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,575 shares of company stock worth $327,064 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after buying an additional 923,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $86,351,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after buying an additional 681,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.