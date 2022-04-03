$1.85 EPS Expected for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) will report $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $1.42. Walker & Dunlop reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full-year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $11.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WD traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.82. The stock had a trading volume of 332,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $156.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

