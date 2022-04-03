1,045,883 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,045,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,729,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 76,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

