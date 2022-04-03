$106.15 Million in Sales Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) will post sales of $106.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.30 million and the lowest is $105.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor reported sales of $123.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $481.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $483.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $643.30 million, with estimates ranging from $611.60 million to $675.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MX. StockNews.com began coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MX opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

