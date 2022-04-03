$110.41 Million in Sales Expected for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) will report sales of $110.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DocGo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.50 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocGo will report full year sales of $411.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $403.74 million to $420.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $469.62 million, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $489.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DocGo.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

DocGo stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. DocGo has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Valor Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,054,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

