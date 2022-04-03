11,154,090 Shares in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,154,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,989,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.97% of FinVolution Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FINV stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FINV. UBS Group cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

