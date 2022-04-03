$117.76 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) to report $117.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.34 million and the lowest is $116.17 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $83.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $649.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.27 million to $650.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $293.82 million, with estimates ranging from $137.85 million to $449.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

DVAX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527 in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

