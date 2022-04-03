$13.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $13.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $10.26 and the highest is $16.39. First Citizens BancShares reported earnings of $14.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full-year earnings of $77.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $72.50 to $82.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $91.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $83.51 to $105.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. The firm had revenue of $471.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.60 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.59 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $971.20.

FCNCA traded down $7.37 on Friday, reaching $658.23. 140,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,124. The company’s 50 day moving average is $745.15 and its 200-day moving average is $809.44. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $641.30 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.49%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider West Ludwig purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 271.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 75.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 50,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

