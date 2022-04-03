154,496 Shares in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 154,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Cadre at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CDRE opened at $25.28 on Friday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

