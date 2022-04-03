$160.76 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) to report sales of $160.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.90 million to $163.10 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $173.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $683.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.30 million to $688.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $737.75 million, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $745.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $25.88 on Friday. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

