$163.67 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDBGet Rating) will post $163.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.30 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $120.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $667.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $664.90 million to $670.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $710.86 million, with estimates ranging from $710.70 million to $711.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $127,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,799,000 after buying an additional 2,127,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after buying an additional 709,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,258,000 after buying an additional 462,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $30,022,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,953,000 after buying an additional 313,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $81.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.96. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.