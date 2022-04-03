$163.67 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) will post $163.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.30 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $120.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $667.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $664.90 million to $670.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $710.86 million, with estimates ranging from $710.70 million to $711.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $127,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,799,000 after buying an additional 2,127,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after buying an additional 709,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,258,000 after buying an additional 462,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $30,022,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,953,000 after buying an additional 313,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $81.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.96. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

