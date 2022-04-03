$164.11 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) will post $164.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.54 million and the highest is $165.05 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted sales of $168.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $679.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $663.95 million to $689.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $743.53 million, with estimates ranging from $731.81 million to $757.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $42.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

