18,349 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Bought by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of McDonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. McDonald Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,561,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

VIS stock opened at $193.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.56. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $176.31 and a 1-year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.