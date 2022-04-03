188,762 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 188,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,919,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.12% of McKesson as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 10.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in McKesson by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 371.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $307.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $180.41 and a 12-month high of $310.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

McKesson Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.