$197.21 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) to post $197.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.40 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $147.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $937.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $985.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $392,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,880 shares of company stock worth $2,043,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

