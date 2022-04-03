$2.06 Million in Sales Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the lowest is $200,000.00. Altimmune posted sales of $840,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 145.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $8.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altimmune.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,200.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Altimmune by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Altimmune by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

About Altimmune (Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.