$2.54 EPS Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.95. Nutrien posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 775.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $12.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $15.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $13.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on NTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,448. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

