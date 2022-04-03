$201.97 Million in Sales Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) will announce $201.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.70 million to $202.20 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $191.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $755.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $765.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $800.73 million, with estimates ranging from $752.80 million to $825.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $66.91 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.87, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average is $67.67.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

