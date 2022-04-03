$225.57 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) will report sales of $225.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.11 million and the highest is $228.03 million. Albany International reported sales of $222.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $951.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $942.15 million to $960.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $239.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Albany International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.35. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $74.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average of $84.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

