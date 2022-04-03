$233.52 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $233.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230.00 million and the highest is $238.20 million. BRP Group reported sales of $152.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $870.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $892.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

