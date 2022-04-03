25,218,710 Shares in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,218,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,144,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 3.10% of BRF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BRF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BRF by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BRF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 231,786 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BRF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,168,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 325,283 shares during the period.

Shares of BRFS opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.62. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $6.07.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRF in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

