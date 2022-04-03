$26.65 Million in Sales Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) to post $26.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.80 million and the lowest is $26.50 million. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $16.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year sales of $124.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $125.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $185.90 million, with estimates ranging from $171.50 million to $200.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ADMA opened at $1.90 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $372.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 113,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 259,767 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

